2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
167,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9610978
- Stock #: 154038
- VIN: WDCGG8HB6AF525510
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6