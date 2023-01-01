Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

256,037 KM

Details Description

$9,985

+ tax & licensing
$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

NAVI | SUNROOF | LEATHER

2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

NAVI | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

256,037KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10011111
  • Stock #: DC110E
  • VIN: 4JGBB2FB1AA582639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 256,037 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST TRADED IN!! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED!! **
** THIS VEHICLE JUST HAD OVER 10K ON REPAIRS DONE AT MAPLE MERCEDES BENZ COVERED BY THE RECALL!! **
** NEW TIMING CHAIN, NEW NOX SENSORS AND COMPONENTS OF EXHAUST SYSTEM, NEW SEALS ON ALL CYLINDER HEAD COVERS, NEW INTAKE MANIFOLDS AND MORE!! **


===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE


** GORGEOUS METALLIC GREY ON GREY LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER TAILGATE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **








>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

