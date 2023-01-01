Menu
2010 MINI Cooper

0 KM

Details

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9476916
  VIN: WMWMF7C51ATZ72591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mini Cooper S, a Great Performance-Oriented Compact Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2010 Mini Cooper S comes with a 1.6 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 174 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior Includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING HARMON KARDON STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "A marvelous marriage of British character and German know-how, the 2010 Mini Cooper is stylish, fun to drive and remarkably good on gas," (edumunds.com).

 

"Regardless of whether you choose the hardtop or convertible version of the 2010 Mini Cooper, you’ll get a car that offers nimble handling and good fuel economy," (cars.usnews.com).

 

MINI MAYFAIR 50 !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Turbocharged

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

