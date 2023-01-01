$6,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander
Location
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
199,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10097118
- VIN: JA4JT3AX5AZ601338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,980 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 outlander
automatic
awd
7 passenger
certify including the price no extra charge
$6950 pluse hs
Vehicle Features
Packages
7 passenger
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carview Motors
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7