Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

199,980 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1687434963
  2. 1687434969
  3. 1687434973
  4. 1687434977
  5. 1687434982
  6. 1687434988
  7. 1687434993
  8. 1687434998
  9. 1687435006
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
199,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10097118
  • VIN: JA4JT3AX5AZ601338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,980 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 outlander

automatic

awd

7 passenger  

certify including the price no extra charge

$6950 pluse hs

Vehicle Features

Packages

7 passenger

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2013 Ford Focus
125,000 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
214,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 133,000 KM
$11,450 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory