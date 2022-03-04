2010 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 4 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8611097

8611097 VIN: 1N4AL2EP0AC136146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 254,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

