2010 Nissan Murano

252,203 KM

$4,485

+ tax & licensing
Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

SE | REAR CAM | PANO | HEATED SEATS

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

252,203KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7261433
  • Stock #: 9649
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW9AW119649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,203 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST TRADED IN! GET IT BEFORE ITS SENT TO AUCTION! **

** DRIVES GREAT! COMES LOADED WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMA ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUTOOTH, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, CD CHANGER AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

** EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 48 MONTH **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

REAR CAM
HEATED
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

