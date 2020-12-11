Menu
2010 Nissan Rogue

221,400 KM

Details Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
SL

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

221,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6357305
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV5AW113575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

