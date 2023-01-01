Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Rogue

189,002 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9999749
  • VIN: jn8as5mt4aw018746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,002 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2008 Lexus ES 350 ES...
 0 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 172,002 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Caliber SXT
 150,002 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory