2010 Nissan Sentra

233,001 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2010 Nissan Sentra

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8621336
  VIN: 3N1AB6AP2AL659041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,001 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

