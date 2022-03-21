$10,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Sentra
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8904613
- VIN: 3N1CB6AP4AL710399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,168 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Nissan Sentra SER SPEC-V, a Great Option for a Manual Sporty Commuter !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2010 Nissan Sentra SER SPEC V comes with a 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes a SUNROOF and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "The Spec V is a decent handler, with a nice neutral disposition and lots of grip. It dives into a bend with minimal body motions and carves an accurate path," (wheels.ca).
"The SE-R Spec V provides driving fun without being harsh or high strung. Nissan nailed this one," (newcartestdrive.com).
Includes BACK UP CAMERA !
WELL SERVICED (per carfax) !
CLEAN CARFAX !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
