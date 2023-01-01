2010 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,450 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9493252

9493252 VIN: 3N1AB6AP4AL653483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour NAVY

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

