VEHICLE:   2010 SUBARU IMPREZA

FEATURES:
HEATED SEATS
SUNROOF
LEATHER
CRUISE CONTROL

CERTIFIED
--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.
--    Fully Certified.

ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES
--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.
--     Welcome for test drive today !!!
--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

LOCATION
--     Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

ANTEPLI CARS
 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily
--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 
--     HAGGLE FREE
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY
--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,
-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70
-- Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm
Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

2010 Subaru Impreza

196,793 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Impreza

4DR SDN AUTO

2010 Subaru Impreza

4DR SDN AUTO

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

196,793KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GE6C6XAH501148

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,793 KM

VEHICLE:   2010 SUBARU IMPREZA

 

FEATURES:

HEATED SEATS

SUNROOF

LEATHER

CRUISE CONTROL

 

 

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherine's, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Grimsby, Oshawa, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau, Pickering.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

2010 Subaru Impreza