2010 Subaru Impreza

217,600 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
WRX STI

WRX STI

Location

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

217,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6383973
  • VIN: JF1GR8H68AL817752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STi
Equipped with:
- Invidia Catback- Cobb intake- Sparco wheels
- Bluetooth- USB- Heated seats
6 speed2.5 Turbo motor
Safety $599
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 647-703-2620 (1113 Finch Ave West, behind starbucks)10am-5pm Monday-Saturday 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

