Looking for a reliable sedan thats perfect for getting you around town?

Look no further than this 2010 Toyota Camry for $7,250 with a Safety Standard Certificate. Carfax available. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra*. 

FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member. Buy with confidence today!

2010 Toyota Camry

179,231 KM

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Camry

LE

12947258

2010 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,231KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF3EK0AU001738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable sedan that's perfect for getting you around town?

Look no further than this 2010 Toyota Camry for $7,250 with a Safety Standard Certificate. Carfax available. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra*. 

FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member. Buy with confidence today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing>

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2010 Toyota Camry