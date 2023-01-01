$10,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
120,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10492821
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE7AC387212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6619
- Mileage 120,403 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2009 Toyota Corolla CE, gold color with 120,000km (STK#6619) This vehicle was $11990 NOW ON SALE FOR $10990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Interior
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Rear seat folding
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
SIRIUSXM READY SATELLITE RADIO
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 20 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
17.4 STEERING RATIO
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
3.40 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
