2010 Toyota Corolla

183,526 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

183,526KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10631493
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE1AC263095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,526 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 toyotaautomaticpower windowcertify no extra charge $7950 plus hstplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

