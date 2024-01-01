Menu
<p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>2010 TOYOTA COROLLA CE. </span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>FWD, Premium Cloth seats, No leaks. No rust. </span></strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Ready to be driven on the road. S<strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>elling at</span></strong><strong> $8,950 </strong>with a Safety Standard Certificate.<span class=apple-converted-space>  </span></span></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>HST & Lic/Reg Fee <u>ARE EXTRA!</u></span></strong></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. <u>Business Hours</u>: Monday to Friday 9a to 5p & Saturdays until 2p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. <strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>*Carfax available*/**Lic/Reg fee $250 extra**/ ***Vehicle was in a collision***</span></strong></span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today! </span></strong></p>

2010 Toyota Corolla

83,541 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
83,541KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE1AC388548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Light Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,541 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 TOYOTA COROLLA CE. FWD, Premium Cloth seats, No leaks. No rust. Ready to be driven on the road. Selling at $8,950 with a Safety Standard Certificate.  

HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 9a to 5p & Saturdays until 2p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. *Carfax available*/**Lic/Reg fee $250 extra**/ ***Vehicle was in a collision***

 

FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

