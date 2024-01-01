$8,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Light Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,541 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 TOYOTA COROLLA CE. FWD, Premium Cloth seats, No leaks. No rust. Ready to be driven on the road. Selling at $8,950 with a Safety Standard Certificate.
HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!
Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 9a to 5p & Saturdays until 2p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. *Carfax available*/**Lic/Reg fee $250 extra**/ ***Vehicle was in a collision***
FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member. Buy with confidence today!
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
