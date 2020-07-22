Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

125,580 KM

Details Description Features

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

  1. 5670657
  2. 5670657
  3. 5670657
  4. 5670657
  5. 5670657
  6. 5670657
  7. 5670657
  8. 5670657
  9. 5670657
  10. 5670657
  11. 5670657
Contact Seller

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

125,580KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5670657
  • Stock #: C698
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE3AC392942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Ash (A)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C698
  • Mileage 125,580 KM

Vehicle Description

MATRIX WITH LOW KMS!!!!

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Details:

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
front seat-mounted side air bags
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Driver seat back pocket
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CARGO LAMP
Front & rear cup holders
Compact Spare Tire
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
Front centre console box
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
accessory pwr outlet
Body-coloured bumpers
Torsion beam rear suspension
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Tonneau Cover
Cabin Air Filter
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Map lamps
Front & rear splash guards
Cloth Seat Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Sound insulating engine cover
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass
XM satellite ready antenna w/prewiring
Cargo area tie down rings
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Warnings -inc: low fuel, oil & washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt
Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer
4-speed automatic transmission electronically controlled w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, aux input jack, (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CrediCar

2013 Chevrolet Trax LT
 163,995 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 11,757 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 35i
 109,826 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Call Dealer

416-639-XXXX

(click to show)

416-639-2142

Quick Links
Directions Inventory