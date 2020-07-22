2010 Toyota Matrix

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) Anchor points for child restraint seats Front & rear side curtain air bags front seat-mounted side air bags Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Driver seat back pocket Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS CARGO LAMP Front & rear cup holders Compact Spare Tire Remote Fuel Door Release Door Map Pockets Carpeted floor mats Front centre console box Reflector style halogen headlamps Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Electric pwr rack & pinion steering accessory pwr outlet Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Exterior P205/55R16 all-season tires

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Cabin Air Filter Stainless Steel exhaust system Front & rear stabilizer bars Map lamps Front & rear splash guards Cloth Seat Trim Dual Vanity Mirrors 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel Driver coin case compartment Front & rear door bottle holders All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts Sound insulating engine cover 1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes Folding pwr heated mirrors Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass XM satellite ready antenna w/prewiring Cargo area tie down rings Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags Front passenger air bag status indicator Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters 16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Warnings -inc: low fuel, oil & washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer 4-speed automatic transmission electronically controlled w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, aux input jack, (4) speakers

