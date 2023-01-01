$10,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
234,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10053687
- Stock #: 6162
- VIN: 2T3DF4DV6AW024992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2010 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED, grey color with 234,000km (STK#6162) This vehicle was $11990 NOW ON SALE FOR $10990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Alloy wheels
- All wheel drive
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Adjustable front headrests
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
3.08 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Trim
Cloth Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Footwell lights
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SIRIUSXM READY SATELLITE RADIO
CARGO NET STORAGE
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
FLIP AND FOLD REAR SEAT FOLDING
14.6 STEERING RATIO
REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL
6 WHEEL SPOKES
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
HARD SHELL SPARE WHEEL COVER
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
