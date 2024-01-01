$9,800+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
BASE
2010 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9585
- Mileage 236,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member, ready to serve you.
Buy with confidence today!
We are located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 – North York, ON. M9L2S2 --
Call us at (416) 742 5095 Office
2010 Toyota RAV4 Base. Premium cloth seats selling at $9,800 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee are not included. No leaks, no rust & ready to be driven on the road. Engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. Rebuilt title. Call to book your appointment at (416) 7425095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area. UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered.
