<p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member, ready to serve you.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>Buy with confidence today!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>We are located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 – North York, ON. M9L2S2 --</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>Call us at (416) 742 5095 Office</span></strong></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>2010 Toyota RAV4 Base. </span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>Premium cloth seats selling </span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>at $9,800</span></strong><span class=apple-converted-space><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;> </span></strong></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>with a Safety Standard Certificate.<span class=apple-converted-space> </span><strong>HST & Lic/Reg Fee <u>are not included</u></strong>. No leaks, no rust & ready to be driven on the road. Engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. Rebuilt title. </span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Call to book your appointment at (416) 7425095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area. UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. </span></p>

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

236,532KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZF4DV4AW019585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9585
  • Mileage 236,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

2010 Toyota RAV4