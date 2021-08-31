2010 Volkswagen Eos

$9,688 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7593751

7593751 Stock #: R0906

R0906 VIN: WVWBA7AHXAV017119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # R0906

Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Additional Features Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.