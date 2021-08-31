Menu
2010 Volkswagen Eos

220,000 KM

2dr Conv DSG Comfortline

2010 Volkswagen Eos

2dr Conv DSG Comfortline

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

220,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7593751
  • Stock #: R0906
  • VIN: WVWBA7AHXAV017119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, accident free, in top condition, new shocks front and rear,  New brakes, engine tune up, excellent running and driving condition, can be driven all year, Silver on black leather, heated seats, power windows and locks, parking distant control, dynamic sound system, fun o drive all year. winter tire sit available, One Year Power Train Warranty.


   welcome to Auto Epix our professional sales team is waiting to assist you. 


Ensuring our customers safety is our main goal here at Auto Epix! We ensure all of our cars get a 120 point safety inspection. All vehicles are inspected by our quality control team which and then is treated by our Covid-19 safety specialists. Every delivery must go through a vigorous sanitization procedure to ensure we follow all Covid-19 safety protocols. We have a 5 step procedure making sure that the car is 100% free of any sorts of germs and contamination. First it goes through an ozone treatment including all the vents. Second step is steam cleaning. Third step is wiping all knobs, door handles and buttons. Fourth step is applying the Microban germ killer product which prevents any left over germs for 24 hours. Last step is we cover the steering wheel and seats with a cover to ensure that there is no more human contact until delivery!


 Financing and warranty available on all vehicles. All automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-546-1797 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm 

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Email Auto Epix

