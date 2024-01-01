SOLD
2010 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
Used
176,124KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWAA7AJ8AW104977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5389
- Mileage 176,124 KM
Vehicle Description
First Choice Motors is pleased to offer a pre-owned 2010 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE Hatchback, a great option for anyone in the market for a reliable and stylish car. This vehicle boasts a classic white exterior and has 176,000km on the odometer, making it a great choice for anyone seeking a used car that still delivers impressive performance and style.
This 2010 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE Hatchback comes with a range of features that make it a great car to own and drive. According to its VIN number WVWAA7AJ8AW104977, this car has a manual transmission that offers a more engaging driving experience. It also features heated seats that provide warmth and comfort on cold days. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, ensuring the safety of the driver and passengers. With its impressive list of features, this Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE Hatchback is a great option for anyone seeking a used car that delivers both performance and comfort. If you're looking for a reliable vehicle that has been well-maintained, this 2010 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE Hatchback is worth considering.
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, ONTARIO HST (13%) and ServiceOntario Licensing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Variable intermittent front wipers
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3 REAR HEADRESTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
2010 Volkswagen Golf