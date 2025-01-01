$4,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
2010 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,895KM
VIN WVWDA7AJ9AW102300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 909112
- Mileage 240,895 KM
Vehicle Description
--- All prices are plus HST --- Licensing fees $59 --- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carview Motors
2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited 152,225 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 BASE 0 $7,950 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring 255,275 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Email Carview Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2010 Volkswagen Golf