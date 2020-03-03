Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Volkswagen Golf

GTI**LEATHER**SUNROOF**

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Golf

GTI**LEATHER**SUNROOF**

Location

Niacars

1270 Finch Ave W Unit# 7, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-655-8554

Contact Seller

$12,480

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4707393
  • Stock #: 070282
  • VIN: WVWHV7AJ6AW070282
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accident, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks

No HIDDEN FEE NO DOCUMENTATION FEE!

WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED FOR ADDITIONAL FEE OF $599 OTHERWISE AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

EXTREMELY CLEAN INSIDE OUT!

$0 Down, Good credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Everyone is approved Low Interest from 4.9% on OAC!

All the cars come with FREE CarFAX

Tax and Licensing is extra

Please Call or txt: 416-655-8554 before your visit to make sure the vehicle is still available.

Niacars Inc.

1270 Finch Avenue W. Unit # 7 North York, ON. M3J-3J7

Buy with confidence

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA

Free Carfax will come with all of our cars

Building a long term relationship is our goal!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Niacars

2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 155,000 KM
$17,480 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 5 Series 52...
 90,000 KM
$15,480 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 Premium...
 128,000 KM
$14,880 + tax & lic
Niacars

Niacars

1270 Finch Ave W Unit# 7, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-655-XXXX

(click to show)

416-655-8554

Send A Message