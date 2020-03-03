2010 Volkswagen Golf

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks

Turbocharged

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.