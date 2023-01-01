Menu
2010 Volkswagen Golf

298,002 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2010 Volkswagen Golf

GL

2010 Volkswagen Golf

GL

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

298,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9999755
  VIN: wvwaa7aj1aw103590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 298,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

