$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.
416-271-9996
2010 Volkswagen Golf
2010 Volkswagen Golf
GL
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
298,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9999755
- VIN: wvwaa7aj1aw103590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 298,002 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4