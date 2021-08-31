2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8070715

8070715 VIN: wvwhl9anxae514077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour white and black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 189,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

