AS IS SPECIAL This vehicle is being sold AS-IS at a very low price to move fast! We will provide you with: • Full disclosure (history/accident search) • CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request! • Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom. • A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student. *We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

**As per regulations, OMVIC requires us to state: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Call our sales department for more information regarding this rule.

2010 Volkswagen Routan

163,363 KM

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Routan

Comfortline

12858443

2010 Volkswagen Routan

Comfortline

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

647-241-4148

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,363KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2V4RW3DX5AR322922

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,363 KM

"AS IS SPECIAL" This vehicle is being sold AS-IS at a very low price to move fast! We will provide you with: • Full disclosure (history/accident search) • CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request! • Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom. • A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student. *We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

**As per regulations, OMVIC requires us to state: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Call our sales department for more information regarding this rule.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Epic Auto Trader

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-241-4148

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Epic Auto Trader

647-241-4148

2010 Volkswagen Routan