2010 Volvo S80

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$12,895 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8143288

8143288 Stock #: 974856874

974856874 VIN: YV1992AH4A1123514

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

