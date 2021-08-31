Menu
2010 Volvo XC70

129,076 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

2010 Volvo XC70

2010 Volvo XC70

PREMIUM PKG AWD BSM POWER TAILGATE

2010 Volvo XC70

PREMIUM PKG AWD BSM POWER TAILGATE

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $795

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,076KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7688950
  Stock #: A1088076
  VIN: YV4982BZ9A1088076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,076 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 VOLVO XC70 PREMIUM PACKAGE. 3.2L  AWD. BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM. POWER SUNROOF. POWER SEATS. MEMORY SEATS. HEATED SEATS. POWER TAILGATE. POWER FOLDING SIDE VIEW MIRRORS. TILT AND TELESCOPE STEERING WHEEL. 16 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY. USB CONNECTOR. AUXILIARY. CLEAN CARFAX. ONE OWNER. MINT CONDITION. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

