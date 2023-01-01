$16,480+ tax & licensing
$16,480
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Island Inc.
416-667-0222
2011 Acura RDX
2011 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr Tech Pkg
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
$16,480
+ taxes & licensing
128,445KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10136781
- Stock #: 801603
- VIN: 5J8TB1H57BA801603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,445 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
Chip-resistant lower body panels
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Lift-up tailgate
High intensity discharge automatic headlights
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Cup Holders
Rear Window Defroster
Exterior temperature indicator
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Remote entry system
(2) 12V pwr outlets
4-way pwr passenger seat
Maintenance Minder system
Illuminated glove box
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
Ambient cabin lighting
Multi-info display
60/40 split folding rear seat w/armrest
Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console
HomeLink universal remote
Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration
Hard cargo cover lid
Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator
Flip open door pockets
Rear door pockets
Mechanical
Brake Assist
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Automatic Transmission Cooler
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
2.3L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC turbocharged 4-cyl intercooled engine
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
cruise controls
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system
Additional Features
18 ALLOY WHEELS
grade logic control
Paddle-shifters
8-way pwr driver seat -inc: lumbar support
2-position memory
4-wheel anti-lock brakes system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Lighting -inc: map lights
Satellite-linked navigation system -inc: bilingual Voice Recognition
off-road tracking
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Sequential SportShift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
