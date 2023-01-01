Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Acura RDX

128,445 KM

Details Features

$16,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,480

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

Contact Seller
2011 Acura RDX

2011 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

  1. 10136781
  2. 10136781
  3. 10136781
  4. 10136781
  5. 10136781
Contact Seller

$16,480

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10136781
  • Stock #: 801603
  • VIN: 5J8TB1H57BA801603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,445 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
Chip-resistant lower body panels
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Lift-up tailgate
High intensity discharge automatic headlights

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Front Cup Holders
Rear Window Defroster
Exterior temperature indicator
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Remote entry system
(2) 12V pwr outlets
4-way pwr passenger seat
Maintenance Minder system
Illuminated glove box
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
Ambient cabin lighting
Multi-info display
60/40 split folding rear seat w/armrest
Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console
HomeLink universal remote
Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration
Hard cargo cover lid
Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator
Flip open door pockets
Rear door pockets

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Automatic Transmission Cooler
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
2.3L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC turbocharged 4-cyl intercooled engine

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
cruise controls

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system

Additional Features

18 ALLOY WHEELS
grade logic control
Paddle-shifters
8-way pwr driver seat -inc: lumbar support
2-position memory
4-wheel anti-lock brakes system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Lighting -inc: map lights
Satellite-linked navigation system -inc: bilingual Voice Recognition
off-road tracking
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Sequential SportShift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Island Inc.

2012 Dodge Journey F...
 224,100 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 163,302 KM
$28,480 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 147,750 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Island Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory