MINT CLEAN CARFAX 2011 ACURA RDX TURBO AWD FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE VEHICLE EQUIPPED WITH THE EXTREMELY RELIABLE 2.3L 4 CYL TURBO ENGINE! PERFECT FOR STUDENT OR FIRST TIME CAR BUYERS! VEHICLE HAS 18 ALLOY WHEEL WITH LIKE NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, SUNROOF, IMMACULATE LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CMAERA AND A BOOST GAUGE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $9,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

2011 Acura RDX

190,678 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura RDX

Turbo AWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN CARFAX*

2011 Acura RDX

Turbo AWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN CARFAX*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,678KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TB1H21BA801330

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,678 KM

MINT CLEAN CARFAX 2011 ACURA RDX TURBO AWD FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE VEHICLE EQUIPPED WITH THE EXTREMELY RELIABLE 2.3L 4 CYL TURBO ENGINE! PERFECT FOR STUDENT OR FIRST TIME CAR BUYERS! VEHICLE HAS 18" ALLOY WHEEL WITH LIKE NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, SUNROOF, IMMACULATE LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CMAERA AND A BOOST GAUGE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $9,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Power Options

Power Seats

Security

Automatic High Beams

