2011 Audi A5

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2011 Audi A5

2011 Audi A5

2.0L PREMIUM PLUS,FULLY LOADED,NEW TIMING BELT

2011 Audi A5

2.0L PREMIUM PLUS,FULLY LOADED,NEW TIMING BELT

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8257848
  • Stock #: 6367
  • VIN: WAU3FBFRXBA066367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. You must resident of Ontario for financing.

AUTO REV             

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

 

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/

Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6:30PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

 

Dear auto rev Inc guest

 

We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed. Please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding

 

Auto rev inc

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

