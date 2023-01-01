Menu
2011 Audi TTS

145,000 KM

$17,995

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2011 Audi TTS

2011 Audi TTS

2dr Cpe quattro 2.0T

2011 Audi TTS

2dr Cpe quattro 2.0T

$17,995

145,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9530119
  • Stock #: 001789
  • VIN: TRUB1AFK8B1001789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 001789
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***FREE CERTIFICATION UPON PURCHASE***TT'S!!!4cyl 2.0L AWD Coupe!!!Black/Black Leather, BOSE Sound System, Heated Seats,145,000KM,For Only 17.995

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr windows
aux pwr outlet
Valet key
Brushed aluminum trim
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Hydraulic brake assistant
Side intrusion door beams
Front knee airbags
Hill hold assist
Tool Kit
Sport Suspension
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Battery disconnect
2.0L TFSI turbocharged I4 engine
Permanent quattro all-wheel drive system
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
Front fog lights
Heated windshield washer nozzles
3-point front seat belts-inc: pretensioners
force limiters
Anti-theft vehicle alarm system
HomeLink Remote Transmitter
storage area
Ashtray & lighter
Bluetooth Preparation
Bi-xenon headlamps w/light sensor
Auto-dimming interior mirror
Tire mobility system
Automatic retractable rear spoiler w/manual adjustment
Manually adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column
Illuminated glove box w/sunglasses holder
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic rear brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Front dual-threshold airbags
Aluminum fuel filler door & door sill trim
Pwr heated mirrors w/LED turn signals
Centre console -inc: (2) cupholders
Audi Magnetic Ride
Backlit instrument cluster w/auto brightness control
Driver info system w/on-board computer
4-link rear suspension w/enhanced damping system
6-speed dual-clutch S tronic automatic transmission
McPherson front suspension w/aluminum subframe
Servotronic electromechanical pwr steering w/speed-dependent pwr assistance
(4) hooks
Front & rear S bumpers
Digital lap timer
Leather elements w/armrest
Leather-wrapped multifunction sport steering wheel w/shift paddles
(10) mm lowered chassis
Painted calipers
Tinted side/rear windows
10-way heated pwr front sport seats w/lumbar support
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted head & thorax airbags
Crash sensor-inc: doors unlock
fuel shut off
Remote trunk release w/soft touch opening
Cargo area -inc: illumination
removable cover
Pwr vented front & solid rear disc brakes-inc: dual circuit brake system

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

