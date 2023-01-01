$11,950+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10430694
- VIN: WBAPK7G56BNN86998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 BMW 328XI Sedan , a Great Driver !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2011 328xi Coupe comes with a 3 LITRE INLINE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 230 HORSEPOWER.
Beautiful luxury polish on the classic BMW interior: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING BMW STEREO SYSTEM.
INCLUDES ALL WHEEL DRIVE XDRIVE !
Great reputation: "The BMW 3-series is a perennial winner of Car and Driver’s 10Best Cars award and has won every comparison test in which it has competed since the E90 series was launched in 2005," (caranddriver.com).
Renowned Driving Dynamics: "This is the prototypical sports sedan, or about as close as you can get to sports car driving dynamics in a practical sedan. For 40 years, the 3 Series had defined that mix: rear-wheel drive, great steering feel and balance," (newcartestdrive.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
