2011 BMW 3 Series

133,300 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

133,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10430694
  • VIN: WBAPK7G56BNN86998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW 328XI Sedan , a Great Driver !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2011 328xi Coupe comes with a 3 LITRE INLINE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 230 HORSEPOWER.

 

Beautiful luxury polish on the classic BMW interior: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING BMW STEREO SYSTEM.

 

INCLUDES ALL WHEEL DRIVE XDRIVE  !

 

Great reputation: "The BMW 3-series is a perennial winner of Car and Driver’s 10Best Cars award and has won every comparison test in which it has competed since the E90 series was launched in 2005," (caranddriver.com).

 

Renowned Driving Dynamics: "This is the prototypical sports sedan, or about as close as you can get to sports car driving dynamics in a practical sedan. For 40 years, the 3 Series had defined that mix: rear-wheel drive, great steering feel and balance," (newcartestdrive.com).

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

