2011 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-278-8957
99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4
416-278-8957
+ taxes & licensing
VIN: WBAKF9C59BE671981 Engine: 3L 6-cyl Mileage: 105062 Exterior Color: Gray Interior Color: Black leather Safety Included: Yes 6 Months/6000km powertrain warranty included with all cars we safety! Amazing and powerful 2011 BMW 335xi LCI. Fully loaded with comfort access, navigation, parking sensors, sunroof, leather seats and over 300HP! It is a driver's car at its best paired with manual transmission for more engaging driving! Safety included at no extra cost! Excella Automotive Tech.Package available at extra cost and includes following: - High performance android screen with HD resolution (oem replacement size) - AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay - Backup camera OEM style HD - Front dash camera with *Front collision warning *Lane Departure *Stop & Go traffic alerts We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Financing available at 4.99% OAC, $0 down options available! Good or Bad credit - we finance everyone! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your Automotive needs!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4