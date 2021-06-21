Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

105,062 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cpe 335i xDrive AWD

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cpe 335i xDrive AWD

Location

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

105,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7367282
  VIN: WBAKF9C59BE671981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 105,062 KM

Vehicle Description

VIN: WBAKF9C59BE671981 Engine: 3L 6-cyl Mileage: 105062 Exterior Color: Gray Interior Color: Black leather Safety Included: Yes 6 Months/6000km powertrain warranty included with all cars we safety! Amazing and powerful 2011 BMW 335xi LCI. Fully loaded with comfort access, navigation, parking sensors, sunroof, leather seats and over 300HP! It is a driver's car at its best paired with manual transmission for more engaging driving! Safety included at no extra cost! Excella Automotive Tech.Package available at extra cost and includes following: - High performance android screen with HD resolution (oem replacement size) - AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay - Backup camera OEM style HD - Front dash camera with *Front collision warning *Lane Departure *Stop & Go traffic alerts We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Financing available at 4.99% OAC, $0 down options available! Good or Bad credit - we finance everyone! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your Automotive needs!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

