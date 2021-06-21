2011 BMW 3 Series

$16,499 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7367282

7367282 VIN: WBAKF9C59BE671981

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 105,062 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD Navigation System Parking Sensors Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.