+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
*COMING SOON*2011 BMW 328 XI Wagon, a Great Euro Wagon with Great Driving Dynamics !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2011 BMW 328 Wagon comes with a 3 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 230 HORSEPOWER
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "Reviewers said the 2011 BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon’s athletic handling, powerful braking and overall comfortable ride make it one of the top picks in its class," (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and X-DRIVE.
LOTS OF REPORTED SERVICES ON THE CARFAX !
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5