2011 BMW 3 Series

192,021 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Exec Ed

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Exec Ed

Location

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

192,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7776639
  • VIN: WBAPK7C57BA816996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,021 KM

Vehicle Description

VIN: WBAPK7C57BA816996 Engine: 2.5L 6-cyl Mileage: 192021 km Exterior Color: White Interior Color: Black leather Safety: Cost Extra 2011 BMW 328xi AWD, nicely loaded with premium sound system! Leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel. Comfy 4-door sedan with high safety rating and engaging driving experience Excella Automotive Tech.Package available at extra cost and includes following: - High performance android screen with HD resolution (oem replacement size where applicable) - AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay - Backup camera OEM style HD - Front dash camera with *Front collision warning *Lane Departure *Stop & Go traffic alerts OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS NO PROBLEM!!! WE APPROVE ALL! Financing available at 4.99% OAC, $0 down options available! Good or Bad credit - we finance everyone! We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

