2011 BMW 3 Series

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4
VIN: WBAPK7C57BA816996 Engine: 2.5L 6-cyl Mileage: 192021 km Exterior Color: White Interior Color: Black leather Safety: Cost Extra 2011 BMW 328xi AWD, nicely loaded with premium sound system! Leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel. Comfy 4-door sedan with high safety rating and engaging driving experience Excella Automotive Tech.Package available at extra cost and includes following: - High performance android screen with HD resolution (oem replacement size where applicable) - AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay - Backup camera OEM style HD - Front dash camera with *Front collision warning *Lane Departure *Stop & Go traffic alerts OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS NO PROBLEM!!! WE APPROVE ALL! Financing available at 4.99% OAC, $0 down options available! Good or Bad credit - we finance everyone! We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs!
