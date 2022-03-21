Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

173,765 KM

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

173,765KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8808833
  • Stock #: 937621
  • VIN: WBAPG7C58BA937621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 937621
  • Mileage 173,765 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 323i RWD ,2.5 L. 6 cylinder engine 200 horsepower , Leather heated seats, power locks, power windows, sunroof,


 


4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 180 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 


**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $799 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional fee of $799, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Buy From Home Available

Email Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

