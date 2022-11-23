Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

180,002 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9428547
  VIN: wbapg7c51ba928380

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 180,002 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Premium Synthetic Seats

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

