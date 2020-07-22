2011 BMW X5

Convenience
Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Halogen free-form fog lights w/cornering lights
Powertrain
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Seating
Front seatback storage nets
Safety
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Front side-impact airbags
Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Comfort
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Additional Features
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Interlocking door anchoring system
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
White turn signal indicator lenses
Collapsible tube crash technology
Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Remote interior trunk release
Black side window frame trim
Black bumpers w/body-colour inserts
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/blue tint
Active anti-whiplash front headrests
Car & key memory w/follow-me-home function
All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners
iDrive w/6.5" control display
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights w/luminous rings -inc: headlight washers
Front grille w/black kidney bars
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable head restraints
Satin silver matte interior trim
4-link integrated rear suspension
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD
Brake energy regeneration
Engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
xDrive all wheel drive system
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Pwr windows -inc: comfort open/close, anti-trap
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), automatic stability control & traction (ASC+T)
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: TwinPower turbo, Valvetronic, double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
BMW assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription, Bluetooth, automatic collision notice, BMW TeleServices, customer relations, destination download, emergency request, roadside assistance, Google MyInfo send-to-car, remote door unlock, stolen veh...
