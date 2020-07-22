2011 BMW X5

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers Rear window wiper w/washer Halogen free-form fog lights w/cornering lights Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Electronically-controlled engine cooling Seating Front seatback storage nets Safety SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Front side-impact airbags Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Comfort Lockable illuminated glove compartment

Additional Features Tool Kit Front/rear stabilizer bars Interlocking door anchoring system Rear centre armrest Dual chrome exhaust tips 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Adaptive brake lights BMW ambiance lighting Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST) Battery safety terminal (BST) 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) White turn signal indicator lenses Collapsible tube crash technology Satellite radio prep Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome Tire pressure warning 4-function on-board computer w/check control system Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor Alarm system w/interior motion sensor Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets Remote interior trunk release Black side window frame trim Black bumpers w/body-colour inserts Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/blue tint Active anti-whiplash front headrests Car & key memory w/follow-me-home function All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners iDrive w/6.5" control display Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights w/luminous rings -inc: headlight washers Engine start/stop button Front grille w/black kidney bars 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable head restraints Satin silver matte interior trim 4-link integrated rear suspension 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD Brake energy regeneration Engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system xDrive all wheel drive system Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Pwr windows -inc: comfort open/close, anti-trap Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), automatic stability control & traction (ASC+T) 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: TwinPower turbo, Valvetronic, double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing BMW assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription, Bluetooth, automatic collision notice, BMW TeleServices, customer relations, destination download, emergency request, roadside assistance, Google MyInfo send-to-car, remote door unlock, stolen veh...

