2011 BMW X5

126,050 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2011 BMW X5

2011 BMW X5

35i

2011 BMW X5

35i

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

126,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5670669
  Stock #: R1591
  VIN: 5UXZV4C5XBL403135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Black (KCSW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R1591
  • Mileage 126,050 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Details:

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Halogen free-form fog lights w/cornering lights
Privacy Glass
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Front seatback storage nets
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Front side-impact airbags
Double wishbone front suspension
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Tool Kit
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Interlocking door anchoring system
Rear centre armrest
Dual chrome exhaust tips
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Adaptive brake lights
BMW ambiance lighting
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
White turn signal indicator lenses
Collapsible tube crash technology
Satellite radio prep
Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
Tire pressure warning
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Remote interior trunk release
Black side window frame trim
Black bumpers w/body-colour inserts
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/blue tint
Active anti-whiplash front headrests
Car & key memory w/follow-me-home function
All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners
iDrive w/6.5" control display
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights w/luminous rings -inc: headlight washers
Engine start/stop button
Front grille w/black kidney bars
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable head restraints
Satin silver matte interior trim
4-link integrated rear suspension
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD
Brake energy regeneration
Engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
xDrive all wheel drive system
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Pwr windows -inc: comfort open/close, anti-trap
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), automatic stability control & traction (ASC+T)
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: TwinPower turbo, Valvetronic, double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
BMW assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription, Bluetooth, automatic collision notice, BMW TeleServices, customer relations, destination download, emergency request, roadside assistance, Google MyInfo send-to-car, remote door unlock, stolen veh...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

