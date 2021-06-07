Menu
2011 BMW X5

178,500 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2011 BMW X5

2011 BMW X5

35i

2011 BMW X5

35i

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW X5
CERTIFIED!!!
NAVIGATIONBACKUP CAMHEATED SEATSHEATED STEERINGBLUETOOTH

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN!


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

