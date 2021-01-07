Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Epix

416-546-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 1LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 1LS

Location

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

  1. 6538114
  2. 6538114
  3. 6538114
  4. 6538114
  5. 6538114
  6. 6538114
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6538114
  • Stock #: R0215
  • VIN: 2G1FE1ED7B9184058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, CLEAN CAR FAX, clean black exterior, 6 speed manual, 3.6l V6 , rough running engine, SOLD AS IS 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Epix

2015 Subaru WRX 4DR ...
 102,000 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 70,924 KM
$28,488 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 89,694 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Epix

Auto Epix

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

Call Dealer

416-546-XXXX

(click to show)

416-546-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory