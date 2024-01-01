Menu
Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

173,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PH5S96B7241368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7344
  • Mileage 173,392 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ, red color with 173,000km (STK#7344) This vehicle was $8490 NOW ON SALE FOR $6990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Variable intermittent front wipers

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
3.86 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Multi-function display
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
5 WHEEL SPOKES
15.5 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

2011 Chevrolet Cruze