5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2011 Chevrolet Cruze, a Good Choice for a Commuter Sedan !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2011 Chevrolet Cruze comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 138 HORSEPOWER.
Well reviewed: "The most surprising characteristic of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is its genuinely athletic handling and comfortable, controlled ride quality," (edumunds.com).
"You can count on the Cruze for engaging driving dynamics, peppy engine performance, and solid safety ratings," (cars.usnews.com).
"The Cruze strikes a great balance between handling agility and ride quality. The suspension soaks up road bumps and dips nicely, yet it keeps the car feeling stable and sure-footed around turns. Its power steering is light and responsive as well, and the brakes provide confident stopping power," (cars.usnews.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
