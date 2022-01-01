Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

200,721 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

200,721KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8114167
  • VIN: 1G1PA5SH1B7178109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,721 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Cruze, a Good Choice for a Commuter Sedan !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2011 Chevrolet Cruze comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 138 HORSEPOWER.

 

Well reviewed:  "The most surprising characteristic of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is its genuinely athletic handling and comfortable, controlled ride quality," (edumunds.com).

 

 "You can count on the Cruze for engaging driving dynamics, peppy engine performance, and solid safety ratings," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"The Cruze strikes a great balance between handling agility and ride quality. The suspension soaks up road bumps and dips nicely, yet it keeps the car feeling stable and sure-footed around turns. Its power steering is light and responsive as well, and the brakes provide confident stopping power," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

