$6,990+ tax & licensing
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
142,623KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9844112
- Stock #: 5652
- VIN: 1G1PG5S98B7157782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,623 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes equipped with a range of impressive features, including an automatic transmission for effortless driving. Its Bluetooth connectivity allows for hands-free calling and audio streaming. On top of that, this car has a range of safety features to give you peace of mind on the road, such as anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With 142,000km on the odometer, this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a reliable and practical choice for anyone looking for a comfortable and safe ride.
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, ONTARIO HST (13%) and ServiceOntario Licensing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.86 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Multi-function display
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
5 WHEEL SPOKES
15.5 STEERING RATIO
SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5