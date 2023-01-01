2011 Chevrolet Cruze

$6,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 6 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9844112

9844112 Stock #: 5652

5652 VIN: 1G1PG5S98B7157782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5652

Mileage 142,623 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Dual front knee airbags Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Variable intermittent front wipers Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer rear window defogger Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Ambient Lighting Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Mechanical Power Steering 3.86 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Seating Heated Driver Seat Comfort Heated Passenger Seat Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Front cupholders Radio data system Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Cargo Area Floor Mat Leather-trimmed upholstery Multi-function display ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S) ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT 120 AMPS ALTERNATOR CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM 5 WHEEL SPOKES 15.5 STEERING RATIO SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.