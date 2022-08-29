2011 Chevrolet Impala

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

WHEELS 17" (43.2 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 6-WAY POWER

TIRE COMPACT SPARE

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS

Glass solar-ray light-tinted

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Door locks rear child security

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard

Moldings body-color bodyside

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface)

Steering column Tilt-Wheel

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Wipers front intermittent

Air bags dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger and head curtain side-impact front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System (Head curtain side air bags are designed to help reduce the risk...

Air conditioning dual-zone manual climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger and air filtration system

Alternator 125 amps

Antenna integral rear

Applique woodgrain on instrument panel and door

Door handles body-color

Engine 3.5L V6 SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability uses gasoline or E85 fuel (211 hp [157.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 216 lb-ft of torque [291.6 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)

Exhaust single stainless-steel

Fog lamps front integral in front fascia

Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control

Instrumentation analog Deluxe with chrome trim 4-gauge cluster with speedometer tachometer coolant temperature fuel trip odometer Driver Information Center outside temperature and compass

Lighting interior with center-mounted dome and rear reading lights

Moldings body-color rocker

Safety belt pretensioners front row seats

Seat adjuster driver manual lumbar control

Shifter floor console

Steering power rack-and-pinion

Suspension 4-wheel independent Touring

Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III+

Tires P225/55R17 all-season blackwall

Trunk release remote