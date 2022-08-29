Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Impala

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Impala

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LT Retail

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LT Retail

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9069094
  • VIN: 2G1WB5EK2B1306886

Vehicle Details

  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Oil life monitoring system
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
WHEELS 17" (43.2 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 6-WAY POWER
TIRE COMPACT SPARE
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS
Glass solar-ray light-tinted
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Door locks rear child security
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
Moldings body-color bodyside
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface)
Steering column Tilt-Wheel
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Wipers front intermittent
Air bags dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger and head curtain side-impact front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System (Head curtain side air bags are designed to help reduce the risk...
Air conditioning dual-zone manual climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger and air filtration system
Alternator 125 amps
Antenna integral rear
Applique woodgrain on instrument panel and door
Door handles body-color
Engine 3.5L V6 SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability uses gasoline or E85 fuel (211 hp [157.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 216 lb-ft of torque [291.6 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Exhaust single stainless-steel
Fog lamps front integral in front fascia
Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Instrumentation analog Deluxe with chrome trim 4-gauge cluster with speedometer tachometer coolant temperature fuel trip odometer Driver Information Center outside temperature and compass
Lighting interior with center-mounted dome and rear reading lights
Moldings body-color rocker
Safety belt pretensioners front row seats
Seat adjuster driver manual lumbar control
Shifter floor console
Steering power rack-and-pinion
Suspension 4-wheel independent Touring
Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III+
Tires P225/55R17 all-season blackwall
Trunk release remote
Windows power with driver Express-Down and passenger lockout

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler

2019 Dodge Durango GT
 89,675 KM
$41,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 78,910 KM
$23,205 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-4137

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory