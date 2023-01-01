$4,450+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS
Location
Antepli Cars
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416 739 6070
Sold As Is
$4,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 258,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE: 2011 CHEVROLET MALIBU
FEATURES:
********SOLD AS IS ********
ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES
-- Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.
-- Welcome for test drive today !!!
-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER
-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
-- OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!
-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE
LOCATION
-- We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)
ANTEPLI CARS
_ website : www.anteplicars.com
-- Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily
-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE
-- HAGGLE FREE
-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY
-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)
-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,
-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70
-- Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm
Sunday: 11:00am - 4:00pm
Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Antepli Cars
Email Antepli Cars
Antepli Cars
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416 739 6070