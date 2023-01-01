Menu
Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

258,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5EU1BF327462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE: 2011 CHEVROLET MALIBU

FEATURES:

********SOLD AS IS ********

     

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

   Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

   Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

   Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

