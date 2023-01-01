$7,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler 200
LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
169,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10105386
- Stock #: 6213
- VIN: 1C3BC2FG9BN532017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2011 Chrysler 200 LIMITED, dark grey color with 169,000km (STK#6213) This vehicle was $8990 NOW ON SALE FOR $7990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Exterior
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Laminated Glass
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Federal Emissions
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Front seatback storage
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Automatic hazard warning lights
3.43 Axle Ratio
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
30GB HARD DRIVE
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
16.7 STEERING RATIO
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
