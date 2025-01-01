Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFIED*123,000kms*CLEAN NO RUST*CASH PREFERRED*</p><p> </p><p>2011 CHRYSLER 200 LIMITED FWD FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED VEHICLE WITH ONLY 123,000 ORIGINAL KMS! THIS VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH 18 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF, PRISTINE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, FREEZING COLD AC, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITHA. SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $6,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS PREFERRED! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4</p>

2011 Chrysler 200

123,795 KM

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing
4dr Limited *LEATHER*ROOF*NAV*MINT*

12847307

4dr Limited *LEATHER*ROOF*NAV*MINT*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3BC2FG8BN553893

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,795 KM

*SAFETY CERTIFIED*123,000kms*CLEAN NO RUST*CASH PREFERRED*

 

2011 CHRYSLER 200 LIMITED FWD FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED VEHICLE WITH ONLY 123,000 ORIGINAL KMS! THIS VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF, PRISTINE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, FREEZING COLD AC, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITHA. SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $6,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS PREFERRED! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

