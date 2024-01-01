Menu
<p>THIS VEHICLE IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION. IT HAS LEATHER, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION. LOW KMS.  FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.  SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND DETAILING IS AVAILABLE FOR EXTRA $895</p>

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

143,915 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wagon Touring With leather backup camera

12020485

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wagon Touring With leather backup camera

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,915KM
VIN 2A4RR8DG3BR654156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 654156
  • Mileage 143,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2011 Chrysler Town & Country