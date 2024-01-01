$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Chrysler Town & Country
4dr Wagon Touring With leather backup camera
2011 Chrysler Town & Country
4dr Wagon Touring With leather backup camera
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,915KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2A4RR8DG3BR654156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 654156
- Mileage 143,915 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION. IT HAS LEATHER, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION. LOW KMS. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND DETAILING IS AVAILABLE FOR EXTRA $895
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Import Motors Canada
2017 Ford Escape SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic 172,018 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Automatic All-wheel Drive 146,511 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 144" CARFAX CLEAN 153,511 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Email Import Motors Canada
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-398-XXXX(click to show)
416-398-3500
Alternate Numbers416-901-4500
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2011 Chrysler Town & Country